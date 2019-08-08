When do the European summer 2019 windows close?

Deadline Day may be done and dusted for Premier League teams, but when does the window close around Europe?

Premier League

The transfer window shut for Premier League clubs on Thursday August 8.

Clubs had until 5pm on Deadline Day to bring players in, but they can still sell to leagues where the window remains open beyond August 8.

Championship

The Sky Bet Championship transfer window closed at the same time as the Premier League one - 5pm on Thursday August 8 - following a vote to match the top-flight's cut-off point for deals.

Championship clubs can no longer sign players on loan after August 8.

Leagues One and Two

Clubs in the third and fourth tiers have longer to do business. The window shuts for League One and Two clubs at 5pm on Monday September 2 - because August 31 this year falls on a Saturday.

Scotland

The Scottish deadline is also Monday September 2 - but clubs have until midnight to get deals over the line.

Around Europe

The transfer window for Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 closes at varying times on Monday September 2.

The cut-off point for German clubs is 5pm, while the deadline in Italy is 7pm. The cut-off point in Spain and France is to be confirmed.

This means clubs from these countries can still sign Premier League players.

