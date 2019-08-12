Monaco sign Henry Onyekuru from Everton on permanent transfer

Henry Onyekuru scored 16 goals in 44 appearances on loan at Galatasaray last season

Monaco have completed the signing of Everton forward Henry Onyekuru on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

Onyekuru joined Everton in 2017 from Belgian side Eupen for £7m but never made an appearance for the Toffees, seeing out two season-long loan spells with Anderlecht first and Galatasaray last season.

The 22-year-old has signed a five-year deal keeping him at the Stade Louis II until summer 2024.

Onyekuru scored 16 goals in 44 appearances last season, helping Galatasaray retain their Turkish Super Lig title by a two-point margin from city rivals Istanbul Basaksehir.

He has been capped by Nigeria 11 times in the past two years, featuring in the Super Eagles' Africa Cup of Nations campaign over the summer.