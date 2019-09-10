Yerry Mina: Everton defender fined over FA betting breaches

Charges facing Yerry Mina relate to the Colombia international appearing in an advert for a betting firm

Everton defender Yerry Mina has been fined £10,000 by the FA and warned about his future conduct after being found guilty of breaching betting regulations.

The Everton defender, who arrived at Goodison Park from Barcelona in August 2018, was found to be in breach of FA Rule E8(3), by participating in an advertisement for betting activity which he is prohibited from engaging in.

He was charged in July after he appeared in an advert for a betting firm in his native Colombia earlier this year.

The 24-year-old admitted the charge of misconduct at the earliest possible opportunity and apologised for his mistake.

The FA Regulatory Commission has published the written reasons behind the decision, which reveal all money Mina received was donated to the player's own foundation - to help disadvantaged young people from his hometown.

Mina is currently away on international duty with Colombia

Mina has played in all four of Everton's Premier League games this season.

The centre-back featured in Colombia's 2-2 draw with Brazil last Saturday and could be in contention for selection ahead of his country's friendly against Venezuela.

Everton play Bournemouth after the international break on September 15, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm; kick-off 2pm.