Yannick Bolasie rejected CSKA Moscow transfer over racism fears

Yannick Bolasie turned down a move to Russia over racism fears

Yannick Bolasie turned down a summer move to CSKA Moscow over fear of racist abuse while playing in Russia.

Everton agreed a year-long loan deal with CSKA, which would have become a permanent move next summer.

Nah g not on that Malcom treatment 🌚 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) August 7, 2019

In a tweet, the 30-year-old Democratic Republic of Congo international suggested he had turned down the offer because of the treatment received by Brazilian winger Malcom, whose transfer to Zenit Saint Petersburg last month was greeted by banners which read: 'the absence of black players is an important tradition'.

Romelu Lukaku was subjected to racist abuse by Cagliari fans

Before Monday's European transfer window closed, Bolasie was asked if he was joining CSKA, but said: 'Nah g not on that Malcom treatment'.

Despite Everton's preference for a permanent transfer, the club agreed to a season-long loan deal to Sporting Lisbon.

Demba Ba has urged black players to leave Serie A

Romelu Lukaku posted a lengthy message on social media after he was subjected to monkey chants during Inter's game at Cagliari on Sunday, and former Chelsea striker Demba Ba has also posted on Twitter, urging black players to leave Serie A.