Romelu Lukaku: Inter Milan striker says football is going backwards on racism

Romelu Lukaku called on social media platforms to do more to tackle racism online

Romelu Lukaku has demanded immediate further action be taken to tackle racism in football and says "we're going backwards" with the issue.

The striker was subjected to monkey chants from the crowd during Inter Milan's 2-1 Serie A win over Cagliari on Sunday.

The chants could be heard before and after the striker scored a penalty to win the game in the 72nd minute before he looked towards the Cagliari supporters.

Moise Kean, Blaise Matuidi and Sulley Muntari have all suffered similar abuse when playing against the Sardinian club.

Cagliari escaped punishment following the abuse to Kean after the Italian Football Federation ruled the chants had "limited relevance and perception".

"Many players in the last month have suffered from racial abuse. I did yesterday too," Lukaku said in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Football is a game to be enjoyed by everyone and we shouldn't accept any form of discrimination that will put our game in shame.

"I hope the football federations all over the world react strongly on all cases of discrimination!

"Social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook) need to work better as well with football clubs because every day you see at least a racist comment under a post of a person of colour.

Lukaku glares at the Cagliari supporters after scoring a penalty

"We've been saying it for years and still no action.

"Ladies and gentlemen it's 2019. Instead of going forward we're going backwards and I think as players we need [to] unify and make a statement on this matter to keep this game clean and enjoyable for everyone."

Cagliari response

In response to the racist chanting, a statement released by Cagliari read: "Cagliari Calcio firmly rejects what happened Sunday night at the Sardegna Arena during the game vs Inter Milan.

"The Club underlines - once again - its intention to identify, isolate and ban those ignorant individuals whose shameful actions and behaviours are completely against those values that Cagliari Calcio strongly promotes in all their initiatives. Every single day.

0:23 Antonio Conte says he did not hear the monkey chants directed at Romelu Lukaku, but says racist abuse is something people in Italy need more education on Antonio Conte says he did not hear the monkey chants directed at Romelu Lukaku, but says racist abuse is something people in Italy need more education on

"Cagliari vs Inter Milan was the right occasion to appreciate and enjoy positive cheer, never addressed against anybody: in fact inside our "Curva Futura" - the first dedicated sector in Italy built to host children - both Inter Milan and Cagliari supporters enjoyed a lovely evening together in the name of their passion for football.

"Cagliari Calcio does not want to underplay what occurred last night, endorses the respectable moral values of its people from all the stadium sections, but firmly rejects the outrageous charge and silly stereotypes addressed to Cagliari supporters and the Sardinian people, which are absolutely unacceptable.

"Full solidarity to Romelu Lukaku and even stronger commitment toward annihilating one of the worst plagues that affects football and our world in general.

"However, as we are aware that technology is not enough, we believe our commitment needs a real support by the rest of the football stakeholders: starting from all the true supporters, to all the stewards in the stands, from police and security agents, passing to media and as well through Lega Serie A and FIGC.

Everton striker Moise Kean was also racially abused by some Cagliari supporters during his time at Juventus

"Cagliari Calcio is asking you all a solid help to win a battle that involves everyone. No one excluded.﻿"

Inter boss Antonio Conte said after the game: "I really didn't hear anything from the bench. However, it is true that in general in Italy more education is needed."

The former Chelsea head coach added: "I have also heard [Carlo] Ancelotti complain about the constant insults received on certain pitches. When you are abroad there is more respect, the fans think only of supporting their team."