Theo Walcott: Everton winger taken to hospital after head injury suffered vs Manchester City

Theo Walcott receives medical treatment after being hit on the head by a Raheem Sterling cross

Everton winger Theo Walcott was taken to hospital for a precautionary assessment after suffering a head injury against Manchester City, but returned to Goodison Park shortly afterwards.

The 30-year-old was hit on the back of his head by a Raheem Sterling cross just three minutes into the game.

After a lengthy stoppage, Walcott was stretchered off and replaced by Alex Iwobi in the seventh minute.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised for Everton, scoring in successive Premier League games

Walcott was making his first Premier League start of the season for Everton after four previous substitute appearances.

Everton manager Marco Silva told Sky Sports: "He is already in our dressing room.

"He went to the hospital for a scan, but he did that, and now he is OK. He will go home, rest, and in the next few days we'll see, but now he is OK."

Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring for City after 24 minutes but Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised shortly after.

City eventually ran out 3-1 winners thanks to second half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Sterling.

Everton will travel to Turf Moor next for a Premier League fixture with Burnley on Saturday.