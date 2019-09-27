Everton manager Marco Silva says he is not worrying after a poor start to the season

Everton manager Marco Silva says he is not happy with his side’s start to the season, but is not panicking as they sit in the bottom half of the table.

A 2-0 home loss to Sheffield United last weekend was the Toffees' third defeat of the season and although Silva knows his side need to improve, he is not concerned about performances or league position.

"Of course we are not happy. I am the first one when I look at the table. [But] it's too early to look at the table and panic," he said.

"If we played well and got three points in the last game, you are talking completely different about the position in the table.

"Everything is too close. If you ask me if I am really concerned or panicking, of course not. We know what we are doing, we know what we should improve and, in types of situations, results will come."

Everton have conceded nine goals in their opening six games, including six in their last three league games.

Jordan Pickford failed to punch a cross that led to Yerry Mina's own goal against Sheffield United

This is a far cry from last season, when they had the fourth highest number of clean sheets in the division, and Silva knows that, with some hard work, they can recreate the defensive solidity they previously had.

He said: "No one is happy when you are conceding the goals like we are conceding.

"We've changed one or two things from last season, but they are almost the same players that played 13 games with 10 clean sheets.

"They were the same last season with the fourth-best defence in the Premier League.

"We achieved that by working hard, improving and learning from the not-so-good things we did, learning from mistakes."

Everton are also having trouble scoring goals, having found the back of the net just five times in their opening six games.

Moise Kean was signed from Juventus for £27.5m in the summer but has failed to open his tally for the club, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored just once in the Premier League.

Moise Kean was brought in for £27.5m from Juventus but is yet to score

There have been calls to play the two up front together, but Silva does not think this will necessarily guarantee more goals.

"We can adapt. The last home game we played nearly 40 minutes with two strikers," he said.

"Maybe we had less chances than in the first half with one striker! Sometimes when you put two strikers [on], it doesn't mean you are creating more chances or you will score more goals.

"At the end, we have to be clinical and ruthless in both boxes. That is the main thing in football. We are here to get results."