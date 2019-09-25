Everton fans to unveil Moise Kean anti-racism banner ahead of Manchester City match

2:10 Everton will unveil a fan-funded anti-racism banner in support of Moise Kean on Saturday Everton will unveil a fan-funded anti-racism banner in support of Moise Kean on Saturday

Everton will unveil a fan-funded anti-racism banner in support of Moise Kean before Saturday's Premier League match against Manchester City at Goodison Park.

Kean suffered racist abuse in Italy while playing for Juventus and following his summer move to Everton supporters decided to show their support.

The banner features Kean's face and the message 'No Al Razzismo' (No to Racism) and will be unveiled by fans for the first time at the weekend.

Kean was subjected to monkey chants during Juventus' match against Cagliari in April

County Road Bobblers fan group started a campaign online and raised over £3,000 in donations.

Greg Neill, speaking on behalf of the group, said: "We are extremely excited and overwhelmed by the reception the banner has got, it will look even more amazing in all its glory at a packed Goodison Park on Saturday.

"The message the banner puts across needs to be heard all around the world.

"We hope this can kick start an initiative which other clubs and fans can embrace so that we can all kick out racism together."

Speaking in August, Kean called the idea "beautiful" and vowed to repay the Everton fans with his performances on the pitch.

"I am feeling even more motivated and more willing to repaying them by training at 100 per cent of my ability and giving the maximum that I can," he said.

"As for the banner idea, it is beautiful. Racism is horrendous and we have to fight hard against it. I'm going to repay the fans for all they do for me.

"The Juventus supporters were on my side when I was racially abused, they helped. Everton is looking ahead to the future, just like me."

The club's fans have also been praised by Kick It Out, who called the work inspiring.

The match against Manchester City will also mark the club's annual Kick It Out fixture for the 2019/20 season. Everton players will warm up in Kick It Out t-shirts, while Kick It Out messaging will be visible around Goodison Park.