Marco Silva sacked by Everton after Liverpool defeat

Marco Silva leaves Everton with the club in the relegation zone

Everton have sacked Marco Silva after Wednesday's 5-2 defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby left them 18th in the Premier League.

Silva arrived in May 2018 and led Everton to an eighth-place finish last season - but they are currently on a run of one win in six and have just 14 points from 15 Premier League games this season.

A number of candidates are being considered to take over from Silva with former manager David Moyes one of the names on the list.

The Scot, who previously managed Everton from 2002-2013, has been out of work since leaving West Ham in the summer of 2018.

Everton face a daunting run of fixtures over the festive period - hosting Chelsea on Saturday and also facing Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City in their next six league games, before travelling to Anfield again to face Liverpool in the FA Cup third round.

