Everton want Vitor Pereira as Marco Silva's replacement

Vitor Pereira is Everton's priority to replace Marco Silva

Everton want Shanghai SIPG manager Vitor Pereira to replace Marco Silva at Goodison Park, Sky Sports News understands.

The club sacked Marco Silva on Thursday after their 5-2 defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby left them 18th in the Premier League.

Pereira is currently managing in China having finished third in the Chinese Super League as manager of Shanghai SIPG.

The Portuguese has also managed in Turkey with Fenerbahce and in Greece with Olympiakos, as well as a stint with Porto.

He was also considered by Everton as David Moyes' replacement, before the club settled on Roberto Martinez in 2013.

The 51-year-old is currently one of highest paid coaches in the world and was recently offered the job of managing the Chinese national team.

Pereira is understood to be willing to consider an offer from Everton.