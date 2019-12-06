Duncan Ferguson: Everton caretaker manager 'incredibly proud'

1:12 Duncan Ferguson says he will be incredibly nervous and proud when he leads Everton out against Chelsea Duncan Ferguson says he will be incredibly nervous and proud when he leads Everton out against Chelsea

Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson insists it will be an "incredibly proud" moment to take charge of the club, following Marco Silva's sacking.

Silva was sacked on Thursday night after Everton lost 5-2 in the Merseyside derby to rivals Liverpool, leaving them in the relegation zone.

It is understood Shanghai SIPG manager Vitor Pereira is set to begin talks with the Toffees, with former boss David Moyes also in contention.

Ferguson, who will take charge of the game against Chelsea on Saturday, said: "It'll be an incredibly proud moment for me.

"Everybody knows how I feel about the club. I'll be incredibly proud, emotional, nervous, excited. I'm obviously looking for a positive result."

Asked whether he would like the job permanently, Ferguson said: "I'm a coach at the moment, so I don't think that is something I am considering at this time.

"It is a dream to be Everton manager, but I am also realistic.

"Who wouldn't want to be manager of Everton? I'm sure there will be many top managers in for this job.

"It's a fantastic club. If we can string a few results together, I'm sure we can start climbing the table."

Marco Silva was sacked on Thursday with Everton 18th in the table

Silva was heavily backed in the transfer market, spending £120m in the summer, yet was dismissed after 20 months in charge.

Ferguson added: "It is not nice when a manager loses his job. We all felt for him. Everybody at the club supported him as best we could. It is unfortunate he lost his job but results determine that.

"It was a mixed feeling for the players. We've got to try and pick them up now. The great thing about football is there is always another game.

"It's confidence, isn't it? Losing games and getting beat by Liverpool 5-2 doesn't help, so we need to try and make sure that we get all the players on side, in a good frame of mind and pick them up quickly.

"In football, there's always a big game coming, and there's no bigger than Chelsea at home."

Everton host Chelsea on Saturday, with Frank Lampard's side back to winning ways after a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday, following two successive league defeats.

Ferguson wants the Goodison Park faithful to get behind their struggling side and motivate them towards a first win in four games.

He said: "He [Lampard] is doing a great job and obviously they are a top team aren't they? We're not quite there yet.

"We have just got to make sure we can compete on every level, cover every blade of grass and fight every ball.

"We need the fans up for it. We know the position we are in, we've just lost our manager so we need to make sure the atmosphere is spot on on Saturday."