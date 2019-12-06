Eddie Howe '100 per cent committed' to Bournemouth amid Everton speculation

0:57 Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe dismisses speculation linking him with Everton Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe dismisses speculation linking him with Everton

Eddie Howe says he is "100 per cent committed" to Bournemouth and is "embarrassed" to be linked with the Everton job after a poor run of form.

Howe has been linked with replacing Marco Silva, who was sacked on Thursday, at Everton despite one victory from his last 10 matches.

Bournemouth have lost their last four and were beaten by Crystal Palace on Tuesday, who played more than 70 minutes with 10 men. They host Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday.

Howe said :"First of all, I am very disappointed for Marco.

"Secondly, I am 100 per cent committed to this club and I am a little bit embarrassed with the speculation if I am honest after our recent run of results.

"It's come at a bad time because people will then question whether your work has been affected by what's being said outside.

"I am invigorated and energised to get results here. There isn't a problem with my energy levels or my enthusiasm. This is a tough league and we are in a tough run but those challenges are what inspire me.

"We all need to come together and show the unity and the fight for the challenge."

Howe's second spell at Bournemouth has lasted more than seven years so far. In that time he has guided the club from League One to the Premier League.

Despite early season promise in their fifth season in England's top league, Bournemouth are bottom of the form table over the last five games and have dropped to 14th just two points above Everton who are in the bottom three.