Vitor Pereira: Everton set to begin talks over vacant manager's job

Vitor Pereira looks to be Everton's top target to replace Marco Silva

Negotiations between Everton and Shanghai SIPG boss Vitor Pereira are expected to begin in the next 24 hours, Sky Sports News understands.

The club sacked Marco Silva on Thursday after Wednesday's 5-2 defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby left them 18th in the Premier League.

Pereira is understood to be part of a four-man shortlist that Everton have drawn up to find Silva's replacement, with former boss David Moyes also included.

Pereira led Shanghai SIPG to third in the Chinese Super League last season.

It is understood the Portuguese coach held talks with Chelsea in the summer, however they were put off by Pereira's contract in Shanghai, believed to be in the region of £30m a year.

In recent weeks, both Arsenal and Watford are also thought to have been in contact with Pereira over their vacant manager's positions.

It is understood he is willing to consider an offer from Everton.

The Portuguese has also managed in Turkey with Fenerbahce and in Greece with Olympiakos, as well as a stint with Porto.

He was also considered by the Toffees as Moyes' replacement before the club settled on Roberto Martinez in 2013.

The 51-year-old is currently one of the highest-paid coaches in the world and was recently offered the job of managing the Chinese national team.

Duncan Ferguson is set to take temporary charge of the first team ahead of Saturday's game against Chelsea, with Everton saying "the club aims to confirm a new permanent manager as swiftly as possible".

Ahead of his first media conference on Friday afternoon, Ferguson told Sky Sports News: "It's an honour for me to be taking the role. I'm proud to be asked and hopefully we can give the fans something to smile about again."

Ferguson will be assisted by John Ebbrell, Francis Jeffers and Alan Kelly until a permanent manager is announced.

A number of candidates are being considered to take over, including former Toffees boss Moyes.

The Scot, who previously managed Everton from 2002-2013, has been out of work since leaving West Ham in the summer of 2018.

Everton face a daunting run of fixtures over the festive period - hosting Chelsea on Saturday and also facing Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City in their next six league games, before travelling to Anfield again to play Liverpool in the FA Cup third round.

'Everton's problems are deep-rooted'

Sky Sports News reporter Alan Myers

"Everyone that thinks Everton's problems will go away because Marco Silva has been sacked, they're kidding themselves.

"There's a lot of work to do. It can never be about just the manager. The players, the board and the staff need to have a look at themselves and think about what they can do to be better.

"From what we hear, owner Farhad Moshiri had that meeting with the players today and asked that very question - what can they do differently to help and to change things?

"This is a problem that I think runs deeper than Marco Silva. He's inherited problems from previous managers, previous recruitment issues. It's a time of change at Everton and that needs to be taken into account."

