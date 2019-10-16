Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has thigh surgery after injury setback

Jean-Philippe Gbamin was signed for £25m to replace Idrissa Gueye

Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin will be out for around three months after thigh surgery.

The 24-year-old had the operation in France on Tuesday after suffering a setback in his recovery from injury.

Gbamin had returned to light training earlier this month at Finch Farm and will now continue his rehabilitation there with the club's medical staff.

The summer signing from Mainz 05 has made just two appearances for Everton so far this season - against Crystal Palace and Watford in August.

Everton are currently 18th in the table having won only two of their first eight Premier League matches this season.

They host West Ham this Saturday before a trip to Brighton the following week.