Marco Silva hopes for Carabao Cup win to jump-start Everton's Premier League form

Everton boss Marco Silva wants his side to beat Watford in Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie and jump-start their stuttering Premier League campaign.

Silva's side lost at Brighton over the weekend to stay fifth-bottom of the division and stunt any resurgence they had hoped for after the previous home win over West Ham.

Everton host another struggling side in Tottenham at Goodison Park, live on Sky Sports Premier League on Super Sunday, and the under-pressure Silva is hoping for progression to the League Cup quarter-finals in order to restore confidence.

"We need the win to keep playing the Carabao Cup and of course, it's our ambition to go to the next round," he said.

"But also after a good win, the mood and confidence will be different and it can support well our next (Premier League) game against Tottenham.

"But we have to think of each game at the right moment. Let's see how some players will be tomorrow... we have to be really strong to win the game.

"I want to see desire to play in the next round. It's clear our ambition and goal in this competition, it's not a moment to hide.

Silva had hailed Everton's performance against West Ham in their last home game after a much-needed three points

"We want to reach the final. It's a dream for our fans and we have to share that. We have since the beginning. We have to go step-by-step and the next one is the Watford match.

"It's good for us because it's at home, and the atmosphere will be what we expect. The passion of our fans in both competitions is really high. They will for sure be the 12th man at Goodison."