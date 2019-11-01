Everton to make late call on Yerry Mina for Tottenham clash

0:59 Everton manager Marco Silva says he will expect the Tottenham team who reached the Champions League final at Goodison Park on Sunday Everton manager Marco Silva says he will expect the Tottenham team who reached the Champions League final at Goodison Park on Sunday

Everton will make a late decision on Yerry Mina's availability ahead of the Super Sunday visit of Tottenham, according to boss Marco Silva.

The towering centre-back, who missed the 3-2 loss at Brighton last Saturday due to a knee problem, started against Watford in the Carabao Cup three days later only to come off in the first half, with Michael Keane replacing him.

Yerry Mina has started nine of Everton's 10 Premier League games this season

After the 2-0 win, Silva said Mina had felt pain in his knee and that he did not know the chances of the 25-year-old Colombia international being involved in this weekend's contest, which is live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Asked at a press conference on Friday for an update, Silva said: "He worked with the team this morning. It was nothing serious, what he has in his knee at this moment.

"It's just a matter of having the conditions to support the pain he has in this moment. If he can do that, he can train and possibly he can play as well.

"Today he did in the morning all the session, let's see how he will react tomorrow and after we will take the decisions."

He added: "We didn't take the risk against Brighton. After, we worked two days before the game against Watford and together we took the decision.

"He felt a little bit of pain (during the game) and again it was don't take the big risk. Our solutions for the central defenders are not a big number and you have to take care of those three (Mina, Keane and Mason Holgate).

"We did that, Michael was on the bench and came in at a good level. Mina rested two days and let's see how he is tomorrow. We hope it's nothing really special and it looks nothing special."

Silva: Tough game against 'high-quality' Spurs

Tottenham are in the bottom half of the table having won just once in their last four league games but Silva expects against a difficult game against Mauricio Pochettino's men.

"They played in the final of the Champions League last season, and when you look to their team they didn't lose many players and the made fantastic signings as well," Silva said.

Tottenham have lost four of their 10 Premier League games so far this term

"They have a very, very good manager, and for me, it will always be tough to play against Tottenham.

"We look to Tottenham as a really strong side with high quality, all of them international players, playing for the best countries in the world. For me it will be a tough one.

