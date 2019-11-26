Marco Silva will be in charge of Everton for Leicester clash

Marco Silva will be in charge of Everton when they take on Leicester on Super Sunday, Sky Sports News understands.

Speculation has been mounting about the Everton manager's future after Saturday's 2-0 defeat at home to Norwich, after which Silva spoke with the board and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

Graffiti calling for Silva to be sacked appeared on the outside of one of the stands at Goodison Park on Monday night, and sections of the home support vocalised that feeling on Saturday as loud boos rang around the stadium.

Silva took charge of Everton training as normal on Tuesday morning after the players were given Monday off ahead of Sunday's trip to the King Power Stadium, live on Sky Sports.

Everton sit 15th in the table with two wins in the last nine games, and will face Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal in the Premier League following their clash against Leicester.

Sky Sports News understands former Toffees manager David Moyes and Bournemouth's Eddie Howe are among the favourites to replace Silva, should bosses at Goodison Park decide to act.

However, it's thought there is some disagreement among members of Everton's board about what is the best course of action.