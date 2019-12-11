Duncan Ferguson remains Everton caretaker boss for Man Utd trip

Duncan Ferguson will lead Everton for their trip to Old Trafford

Duncan Ferguson will remain in caretaker charge of Everton for their trip to face Manchester United on Sunday, amid Carlo Ancelloti being linked with the permanent manager's job.

Ferguson stepped in to replace the sacked Marco Silva for Saturday's 3-1 win against Chelsea at Goodison Park, but it was looking increasingly likely the Toffees would bring in a new manager before the weekend.

Talks are set to commence with Ancelotti following his sacking as Napoli manager on Tuesday night, despite securing progression to the Champions League last 16 earlier in the evening, but Ferguson will be in interim charge again for the trip to Old Trafford.

A club statement read: "Duncan Ferguson will remain as Everton caretaker manager for Sunday's Premier League visit to Manchester United.

"Former striker Ferguson was in charge as the Blues secured a 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Goodison on Saturday.

"Ferguson will again be assisted by coaches John Ebbrell and Francis Jeffers and goalkeeper coach Alan Kelly."

The Scotsman's side made 37 tackles against Chelsea, the most an Everton team has made in the Premier League all decade, as Ferguson ran along the touchline celebrating and hugging ball-boys as the goals went in.

Vitor Pereira, who was viewed as the leading candidate at Everton, pulled out of the process to become Silva's successor in favour of staying at Chinese club Shanghai SIPG.

Former Everton boss David Moyes could still return to Goodison Park in an interim role, while a new permanent manager is put in place, Sky Sports News understands.