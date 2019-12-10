Vitor Pereira withdraws from Everton manager process

Vitor Pereira has been managing in the Chinese Super League

Vitor Pereira says he has pulled out of the process to be the next Everton manager.

The Portuguese was understood to be the leading candidate to replace Marco Silva following his sacking earlier this month, heading up a shortlist which also includes former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti and former Everton manager David Moyes.

"It's always an honour and I am utterly grateful to be considered on a list by a club that I have so much respect for," Pereira told Sky Sports News.

"At this point I am still the coach of SIPG a club close to my heart in a country that is growing immensely in football.

"Currently I am not in a position to make any other commitments. I cannot decide now, I need time to think and plan my future by looking at all the options I have.

"It's a league I love and yes for sure I would love to consider an opportunity in the future."

The Toffees had even hoped to land Pereira before Sunday's trip to face Manchester United in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

It is understood that Pereira's current club Shanghai SIPG, who were desperate to keep hold of their manager, offered him a new £25m a year contract to tempt him into one more season in the Chinese Super League.

Pereira has managed a number of top European clubs including Porto, where he won back-to-back Portuguese top-flight titles, and Olympiakos, where he won a Greek domestic double in 2015.

Duncan Ferguson is currently in caretaker charge of Everton and won an emotional first game in charge, beating Chelsea 3-1 at Goodison Park.

