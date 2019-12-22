Carlo Ancelotti: Everton's goal should be Champions League

3:00 New Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is targeting success in Europe as well as the Premier League New Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is targeting success in Europe as well as the Premier League

Carlo Ancelotti says Everton should aspire to being competitive in Europe as well as improving results in the Premier League.

The Italian signed a four-and-a-half-year deal as Everton manager before watching from the stands as the Toffees played out a goalless draw with Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday.

"I am excited to be here at one of the greatest clubs in England, really excited, I enjoy the place, the team, the club," Ancelotti told evertontv.

"I am here to try to do my best. This is a club with a lot of ambition, a great history, I think the squad is good.

"Of course I am here to work to improve the team and to put better quality in the squad and I try to do my best.

"Our goal is to be competitive in the Premier League, to try to stay at the top of the table, and to try to be competitive in Europe. I think it's not going to happen straight away but we have to work for this.

"Every Evertonian has to stay close to the team, as they are used to doing.

"To every Evertonian I would like to say stay close to the team, stay together because it is really important for the players to have the support of their fans.

"The goal for every team has to be competitive, to try to win. The goal is to reach the Champions League or the Europa League and to be competitive. It has to be a dream, a goal for the club and for the supporters.

"I am here to do this and to be competitive, there are lot of competitions in England, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

"As I said it takes time, it's not going to happen straight away but working together we have to try to do it as soon as possible.

Carlo Ancelotti watched from the stands with Bill Kenwright as Everton drew 0-0 with Arsenal

"The atmosphere in the Premier League is different from Italian football. I'm happy to be here. I would like to stay together with the supporters, to work together and to enjoy it together. My dream is to bring success here."

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright is confident Ancelotti is the man to push the club forward and he has praised majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri for aiming high.

Kenwright told evertontv: "I have to take my hat off to Farhad. We interviewed a lot of people and Farhad was pushing for a world-class manager.

"He wants this team to be where he's wanted it to be for three and a half years. He wants this club to be winning trophies.

"That is what he is here for. We want a world-class manager to help us do that and to get us to this magnificent new stadium."