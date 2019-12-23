Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Carlo Ancelotti says striker welcome to join Everton

0:43 Carlo Ancelotti says his 'good friend' Zlatan Ibrahimovic is welcome to join him at Everton after leaving LA Galaxy Carlo Ancelotti says his 'good friend' Zlatan Ibrahimovic is welcome to join him at Everton after leaving LA Galaxy

Carlo Ancelotti says he may give his "good friend" Zlatan Ibrahimovic a call ahead of the January transfer window, and that the striker can come to Everton "if he wants".

The 38-year-old striker is free to move to a new club after ending his spell with LA Galaxy and worked under Ancelotti at Paris Saint-Germain during the 2012-13 season.

Ibrahimovic received an offer to return to AC Milan last month but with no deal yet agreed, the new Everton boss could be set to swoop in.

1:23 Everton's new manager Carlo Ancelotti says the ambition, tradition and clear strategy at Goodison Park encouraged him to take on the project Everton's new manager Carlo Ancelotti says the ambition, tradition and clear strategy at Goodison Park encouraged him to take on the project

Speaking in his first press conference since signing his four-and-a-half-year deal at Goodison Park, Ancelotti said: "Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a good friend of mine.

"Fortunately I have trained a lot of fantastic players. Ibrahimovic finished his period in the United States and I don't know what is his idea.

"I have to call him - maybe I am going to call him. If he wants to come to Liverpool to enjoy, he can come."

Signing Ibrahimovic would be a coup for Everton, whose last major trophy was the FA Cup in 1995.

0:32 Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says authorities across the world must be 'strong' and 'tough' on those guilty of racist abuse at football matches Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says authorities across the world must be 'strong' and 'tough' on those guilty of racist abuse at football matches

The former Sweden international has won 11 league titles in four countries. He also won the Europa League and League Cup during his 20-month spell with Manchester United, where he scored 29 goals in 53 games.

'I tried to sign Kean for Napoli'

While he suggested he was open to the idea of Ibrahimovic joining him at Everton, Ancelotti was also keen to praise a forward already on the books at Goodison Park.

Moise Kean arrived from Juventus at the start of the season but has disappointed so far, failing to score in 16 appearances for the Toffees.

Moise Kean has failed to impress at Everton this season, but Ancelotti says he is a fan of the Italy forward

Ancelotti is confident his fellow Italian can become a success on Merseyside, although he warned Kean must improve his professionalism after being dropped for a breach of club discipline earlier this season.

He said: "He did really well last year. We were involved, when I was in Napoli, to try to buy him. He signed for Everton.

"I think he is a really good player with a lot of talent. He showed fantastic talent last year with Juventus, even if he didn't play a lot.

"But he is 19 years old and for every player that changes country, changes teams, they need adaptation. We have to wait and we have to work on him to improve his quality and be a better professional. But he has top quality."

Ancelotti confirms Ferguson stay

As expected, Ancelotti also used his first press conference to confirm that Duncan Ferguson, who led Everton as interim boss for four matches following Marco Silva's sacking, will remain at the club.

Duncan Ferguson took five points from games against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal during his time as interim manager

"I met Duncan after the (Arsenal) game," said Ancelotti. "He will be on my staff. He will be an assistant.

"I am used to working with an assistant from the club. At PSG I had (Claude) Makelele, I had (Zinedine) Zidane at Real Madrid, I had (Willy) Sagnol at Bayern (Munich).

"It's important. I think Duncan knows really well the characteristic of the players, the atmosphere at the training ground. It will be really helpful for me."