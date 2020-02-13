Everton News

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies at New York Fashion Week

Last Updated: 13/02/20 12:00pm

Tom Davies (Instagram/@1tomdavies)
Tom Davies (Instagram/@1tomdavies)

Everton duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies have been enjoying a winter break in New York - and have been turning heads with some of their sartorial choices.

The Toffees are currently enjoying 15 days off as a result of the Premier League's first winter break.

Their last match was a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace last Saturday and their next fixture is away to Arsenal on February 23, live on Sky Sports.

While some Premier League stars have spent their break on the beach or putting themselves through extra training, Davies and Calvert-Lewin have been taking in the sights in the Big Apple.

New York Fashion Week ran from February 4-12, and the pair did their best to blend in with some snappy outfits.

View this post on Instagram

Michael Kors

A post shared by Thomas Davies (@1tomdavies) on

View this post on Instagram

Nyc

A post shared by DCL (@domcalvertlewin) on

View this post on Instagram

Satchel not handbag

A post shared by DCL (@domcalvertlewin) on

