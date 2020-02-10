Everton Women to face Manchester United at their new Walton Hall Park stadium later this month

Everton Women will open their new stadium at Walton Hall Park later this month

Everton Women will play the first match in their new home at Walton Hall Park against Manchester United on February 23.

The club will restrict capacity for that game to 1,500 spectators while they continue with work to increase space for future fixtures.

Supporters are being advised that no tickets will be available at the stadium on the day and must be purchased in advance from the club.

Walton Hall Park stadium is around a 10-minute walk from Goodison Park and currently home to the Liverpool County FA.

Everton had been playing their women's fixtures at The Pure Stadium, home of National League North side Southport.

They had been due to host Liverpool at Goodison Park on Sunday but that game, along with the remaining fixtures in the Women's Super League, was called off because of safety concerns surrounding Storm Ciara.

The game against Casey Stoney's side will be their next home fixture as they next face Tottenham at The Hive in Barnet on Wednesday before taking on Bristol City in the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup.

Willie Kirk's Everton team currently sit fifth in the table, winning six of their 12 games this season and sit just one point behind fourth-placed United.