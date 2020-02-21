Carlo Ancelotti says Everton's next four Premier League games will determine European fate

Everton's next four Premier League games against Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool will determine their European fate, says Carlo Ancelotti.

The first of four crucial fixtures comes against Mikel Arteta's side at the Emirates - live on Super Sunday - as the Toffees look to extend their five-match unbeaten run in the Premier League after back to back wins.

Since he replaced former boss Marco Silva in December, only Jurgen Klopp has a better record than Ancelotti, and the Italian is hoping Everton can keep up their impressive run of form.

"If you want to think of Europe there are very important games after Arsenal," Ancelotti said. "We have to play United, Chelsea and Liverpool. After these four games, we can see what is going on for Europe.

0:29 Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti joked that he would join Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies for next year's New York Fashion Week! Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti joked that he would join Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies for next year's New York Fashion Week!

"It is a very important game against a strong team (Arsenal), away. We need to have confidence, to do our best, to try to win. I know that Arsenal have improved a lot, they are playing better, so it will be difficult. But we have confidence.

"I saw Arsenal play when I arrived here. After that game, Arsenal improved a lot. I saw yesterday's game against Olympiakos. They are better defensively and the improvement is clear."

0:36 Ancelotti says Andre Gomes is 'available to play' against Arsenal following his return from injury but says Everton have not decided if he will start yet Ancelotti says Andre Gomes is 'available to play' against Arsenal following his return from injury but says Everton have not decided if he will start yet

Ancelotti, who reiterated that Andre Gomes has made a full recovery and is available for selection on Sunday, was also quizzed on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies' recent trip to attend New York Fashion Week.

"I like this!" He said with a smile. "I said to them, 'Next time I want to come with you to New York! It could be good! Sometimes it's good to know new styles of dress, no?"