Andre Gomes injury return: Everton midfielder, Graeme Souness and Louis Saha discuss his comeback

2:29 Andre Gomes thanked the football community for their support after he made his Everton return, four months after suffering a horrific ankle injury against Tottenham. Andre Gomes thanked the football community for their support after he made his Everton return, four months after suffering a horrific ankle injury against Tottenham.

Andre Gomes was quick to thank both Everton fans and the wider football community after returning to first-team action for the first time since his horrific ankle injury.

The Spaniard suffered a fractured dislocation to his right ankle against Tottenham in early November but returned to Premier League football just 112 days later in Everton's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal.

Although he could not help his side find an equaliser, Gomes was thrilled to get back on the pitch as Carlo Ancelotti admitted that he "could start the next game".

"I need to thank everybody," Gomes told Sky Sports. "The team were great, Evertonians, general football supporters and just everyone has been wonderful with me. Professional players, ex-pros have been wonderful. I need to thank them!

Gomes settled in quickly after coming on as a substitute

"It gave me confidence when you feel like you have the support of the people. I pushed myself to the limit and I wanted to be back as quick as possible. I'm glad that I had the help of everybody around me."

Former Everton striker Louis Saha was quick to praise the Everton medical team for their work in getting Gomes back quicker than expected, as well as expressing his delight that 'top guy' Gomes was on the field again.

"It's unbelievable and a few weeks ago I spoke to him and I was just impressed that he was training," Saha said on Super Sunday.

"I know the physio at Everton really well, and I call him 'guru'. To see Andre on the field, smiling and thanking the support it's unbelievable. He's a top guy."

Andre Gomes returned to action for the first time since his horrific leg break

Graeme Souness, who was full of praise for the improvements that Everton have already made under Ancelotti, was most impressed by how easily Gomes slotted back into the side.

He came on for Morgan Schneiderlin with 30 minutes remaining and helped Everton finish strongly.

"When he came on, he got them on the front foot and was making some cute and clever passes," Souness explained.

"He was moving the same way as I saw before. We're all different with how many games we need to get up to speed, but you wouldn't have accused him of not being up to speed today. He dropped right into it and his fitness levels were good for half an hour.

"It's onwards and upwards for him. The biggest thing is there is no change in his running."