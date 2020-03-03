Mason Holgate: Everton defender signs new five-year deal at club

Mason Holgate joined Everton from Barnsley in 2015 and has made 74 first-team appearances

Mason Holgate has signed a new five-year deal at Everton until 2025.

The 23-year-old has become a first-team regular at centre-back this season following a loan spell with West Brom.

Holgate has already made 26 appearances for Everton this season, more than in any other previous campaign since signing from Barnsley in 2015.

He told Everton TV: "This is my fifth year at Everton and my development as a person and a player in that period has been massive.

Holgate is a combative defender who relishes one v ones

"The direction the club is going, it is a great club to be at and I am really excited about it. We want to move to the next step and push for bigger and better things.

"I want to win things - and winning some silverware is where I see us.

"It is definitely a positive time to be here and I am looking forward to seeing how far we can go."

Everton go to Chelsea on Sunday live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm.