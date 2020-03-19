Everton not expecting delays to new stadium work because of coronavirus

Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool is the proposed site of Everton's new stadium

Everton expect work on their new stadium to start on time, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool City Council's public consultation on the planning permission for a new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock ends on Friday and it is understood Everton do not expect any delays caused by coronavirus working conditions.

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson told the All Together Now podcast he did not believe the £500m 52,000-seater project would be delayed.

"The shovel in the ground isn't going to happen for, at least, a couple of months, we may well be over a period where that's likely to happen," he said.

"And of course, a lot of people working in construction have less than people who work indoors. It's a difficult one to judge but I would probably say I can't see it having any delay at all, Covid-19 or Brexit."

Everton have played at Goodison Park since 1892

Henri Murison, director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, believes the "mega-project" will be important in boosting the region's short and long-term prospects.

"Clearly the priority in the coming weeks is protecting people's health", said Murison. "But you will have seen what the Chancellor said about how we keep the economy going and there are significant projects like the stadium in north Liverpool which will make a big difference to the economy, not just in Liverpool but the wider north.

"The economic value of this development is significant in the construction phase but the economic value it will generate all through the year, not just when football is being played, is the reason why it is so important."

While the stadium planning seems unlikely to be knocked off course Everton have had to suspend their community programmes because of the spread of coronavirus.

However, they are still reaching out to the most vulnerable members of their fan base.

Season-ticket holders, based on age, disability and other information the club hold, have received phone calls checking on their well-being and any specific requests such as shopping needs.

There has also been closer contact maintained, via telephone and WhatsApp, with those people involved in Everton in the Community's programmes dealing with acute social issues, mental health and youth engagement.