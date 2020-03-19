Everton News

More from Football

Everton's Andre Gomes shares alternative self-isolation coping mechanism

Last Updated: 19/03/20 9:56am

Andre Gomes put his own spin on the movie Cast Away, starring Tom Hanks
Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has become the latest sports star to offer a glimpse into his alternative coping mechanism during self-isolation, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

No sooner had a remarkable recovery from injury seen Gomes return to first-team action just four months after suffering a horrific ankle injury, the Toffees' training complex was put on lockdown after a player displayed symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

After the "Stay At Home Challenge" swept social media with a number of high-profile footballers showing off fancy foot-work with a toilet roll, Gomes has attempted to shed a smile with his own take on a challenge centred around parodying film-star Tom Hanks' character in the survival film 'Cast Away'.

Marooned on a barren island after his plane crashes in the South Pacific, the character has conversations with a volleyball he calls Wilson, which he has found in remnants of the plane's cargo.

Sharing a conversation with his own interpretation of 'Wilson', Gomes is heard saying: "Oh, I don't even know which day is today.

"Imagine for me.. I was out of football for four months.. without touching the ball.. and now that I'm back I have to sit at home.. it's bad, really bad.

"What can we do?"
4:32
Andre Gomes discusses his remarkable recovery following his awful injury against Tottenham in November
Top-flight fixtures in England are currently suspended until April 4 and Premier League bosses are holding a conference call with clubs on Thursday to discuss next steps amid the pandemic.

