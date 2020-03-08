Premier League hits and misses: Liverpool remain imperious

2:50 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Bournemouth FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Bournemouth

Liverpool were nowhere near their fluid best against relegation-threatened Bournemouth. The Cherries - granted, with a helping hand from VAR - left Anfield stunned inside nine minutes and the runaway league leaders fearing the continuation of the downward turn that had seen them suffer three defeats in their last four games.

But Liverpool produced a response, the kind we've come to associate with would-be champions over the years and one which will have provided some welcome relief to Jurgen Klopp's side ahead of the sterner midweek test of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

What Saturday's victory over Bournemouth proved, though, is that Liverpool, regardless of their recent wobble, remain an imperious force at Anfield that no Premier League side has been able to quell in 22 attempts.

Over to you, Atletico.

Jack Wilkinson

"I saw straight away he was alert, he was focused and I could see in his face, that he was really determined to come out there and score the goal like he did."

Mikel Arteta talked up the attitude of sub Alexandre Lacazette after his winner against West Ham. He also highlighted the strength he gives Arsenal from the bench - "If we needed a goal in the final moments he was ready to do that". But that begs the question, if Lacazette is such an asset, why not start him? He's had to wait for his moment in the last three matches now.

The answer in Arteta's mind appears to be that, in Eddie Nketiah, he has a hungry young striker able to duel with his more experienced team-mate to lead the line.

That parity, between a 28-year-old former club-record signing and a 20-year-old who couldn't get into Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds team during a loan move to the Championship earlier this season, feels an odd one. Especially when their performances against West Ham are compared.

Without being overly harsh on the hard-working Nketiah - who had a good penalty shout waved away in first-half stoppage time - Lacazette added far more impetus to Arsenal's attack when he came on just before the hour mark. He should have had a penalty of his own when he was hauled down by Issa Diop and was perfectly placed to tuck in the winner.

But perhaps this is part of the plan from Arteta to get more from Lacazette. Since Nketiah's introduction to the Arsenal fold against Bournemouth in the FA Cup at the end of January, Lacazette has responded to the challenge with three goals and an assist in 206 minutes of football.

In that kind of form, Lacazette seems key to Arsenal's hopes of a win away at Manchester City on Wednesday to further boost their unlikely Champions League qualifying hopes - but playing him from the start would surely give Lacazette the best chance of doing that.

Peter Smith

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves side have received plenty of plaudits this season and there is more than enough goodwill at Molineux to guarantee some applause even after a turgid goalless draw at home to struggling Brighton. But this felt like an opportunity missed.

Wolves could have moved up to fourth but appeared reluctant to commit bodies into the box. Nuno stuck to the counter-attacking football that has served him so well but it brought only one shot on target - and that coming after Adama Traore's belated introduction.

Keeping games tight could yet take Wolves even deeper into the Europa League because it is so rare that they lose heavily - vital in two-legged ties. But there are also games in which it is worth risking defeat in order to taste victory. Brighton at home was surely one of them.

Adam Bate

"Europe is not something we're thinking about," said Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said last month.

He has been very keen to play down his side's bid to secure European football for the first time in Sheffield United's 130-year history, but, as the wins continue to roll in, the Blades' challenge is becoming harder and harder to ignore.

Wilder's side are up to sixth, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand, after Billy Sharp's header secured victory against Norwich, but with games against Tottenham, Burnley, Wolves, Chelsea, Leicester, Everton and Manchester United still to come, they are right in the hunt.

Yes, it's a difficult finish to the season but write Sheffield United, who have an excellent record against the sides in and around them so far this season, off at your peril.

They have proved the doubters wrong this season all season and if they continue to do so, the dream of a European tour could become a reality.

Oliver Yew

Graham Potter's decision to stick with the same team that were beaten in the M23 derby against Crystal Palace last time out was somewhat vindicated as Brighton picked up a valuable point against Wolves at Molineux. But it was only a qualified success.

Potter's side dominated possession in a tactical encounter short on goalmouth action. This was Brighton's sixth draw in nine games since the turn of the year but they are still waiting for their first win of 2020 and remain only two points clear of the relegation zone.

With five of the next six games coming against top-half teams, Brighton are going to need a big result or two if they are to stay up. Alexis MacAllister, the Argentina international who made his debut off the bench at Wolves, looks to have the quality to make that happen.

Adam Bate

Roy Hodgson said in the aftermath of Crystal Palace's third straight Premier League win that he's never felt "healthier or happier" when he was asked about a potential ban on over 70s from attending Premier League football matches.

The 72-year-old is getting the absolute maximum out of this Palace squad who are so well-drilled and have a striker in Jordan Ayew that is currently playing the best football of his career.

Palace notoriously don't create many chances so his ability to find the net out of nothing against Watford was a nice bonus for the south Londoners, who have moved into the European qualification picture. This latest win means they are now unbeaten in their last 20 matches when scoring first, winning 16 of those.

Hodgson continues to prove that age is just a number.

Lewis Jones

Defeat at Sheffield United leaves Norwich staring ominously at the trap door. They remain six points adrift of safety with just nine matches remaining to save their top-flight status, and if they are to have any chance of pulling off a great escape, they will need Teemu Pukki firing again.

Norwich's top scorer is now without a goal since January 22, but he had a glorious chance early on at Bramall Lane to end that run, lashing an effort against the post with the scores level. It proved an extremely costly miss as Billy Sharp's strike secured all three points for Sheffield United, pushing Norwich a step closer to relegation, but Norwich boss Daniel Farke still has confidence in the Finland international.

"We give him lots of trust and he knows he has a head coach who backs him and trusts him," said Farke. "He had a good situation today and it is one where he normally scores but even such an experienced player has dry spells and suffers a bit with confidence.

"Sometimes there are times where you just have to watch the ball and it goes in, other times from four or five yards out you can't even get it over the line. Teemu needs a goal from open play and sometimes what you need in this situation is a dirty goal, maybe a ball deflects in off him or the centre-back hits the ball against his back and it flies in. I hope he finds a finish pretty soon."

Farke will be hoping Pukki can find that "dirty goal" to get him up and running again sooner rather than later as time starts to run out on Norwich's Premier League stay.

Oliver Yew

Newcastle headed to the south coast for Saturday afternoon's clash with Southampton on a miserable run in front of goal, with Steve Bruce's side having not scored a Premier League goal since a 2-2 draw at Everton on January 21, a drought that had also seen the Magpies go on a five-match winless run.

And when Matt Ritchie saw his penalty saved by Alex McCarthy just before the break at St Mary's - the fourth spot-kick out of five Newcastle have missed since returning to the top flight in 2017 - the travelling fans must have wondered when and where their next league goal was coming.

That was reckoning without their inspirational winger Allan Saint-Maximin, though, with the French flyer on hand to net the Magpies' winner late on as they finally found the back of the net after more than seven hours without a goal.

Richard Morgan