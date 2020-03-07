Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth: Reds move to within three wins of Premier League title

Liverpool came from behind to beat Bournemouth as a 2-1 victory at Anfield moved them to within three wins of the Premier League title.

Liverpool's bid to arrest a run of three defeats in four matches got off to the worst possible start as Callum Wilson's contentious ninth-minute opener - allowed to stand after VAR ruled the Bournemouth striker's shove on Joe Gomez was legal - left Anfield stunned.

But Liverpool produced the response of would-be champions as Mohamed Salah, on his 100th Premier League appearance, and Sadio Mane punished costly Bournemouth defensive errors to turn the game around in the space of eight minutes before half-time.

A stunning goal-line clearance from captain James Milner and a late offside flag prevented Ryan Fraser and Wilson from rescuing a priceless point for the Cherries' survival bid.

But Liverpool avoided paying the price for a lethargic second-half performance as they held on for a record-breaking 22nd consecutive top-flight home victory that moves them 25 points clear at the top of table and to within nine points of the title.

Player ratings Liverpool: Adrian (6), Alexander-Arnold (6), Gomez (6), Van Dijk (7), Milner (7), Fabinho (6), Wijnaldum (6), Oxlade-Chamberlain (6), Salah (8), Firmino (6), Mane (8).



Subs: Lallana (n/a), Origi (n/a).



Bournemouth: Ramsdale (6), Stacey (6), S Cook (4), Ake (7), Smith (6), Billing (6), Lerma (6), L Cook (6), Fraser (7), Stanislas (6), Wilson (7).



Subs: Simpson (4), Solanke (5), Gosling (n/a).



Man of the Match: Sadio Mane

How Liverpool returned to winning ways

Image: Mohamed Salah became the first Liverpool player to score 20+ goals in three consecutive seasons (all competitions) since Michael Owen did so between 2000-01 and 2002-03.

Liverpool started brightly in their bid to bounce back from defeats to Atletico Madrid, Watford and Chelsea but found themselves behind inside 10 minutes.

Wilson's clear push on Gomez went unpunished by on-field referee Paul Tierney and, after Wilson applied the finishing touch to Jefferson Lerma's cross at the end of a slick Bournemouth attack, VAR found no clear and obvious error, to Jurgen Klopp's amazement.

Image: Callum Wilson's opener was the first Premier League goal Bournemouth have scored against Liverpool since April 2017

Junior Stanislas replaced the injured Joshua King in Bournemouth's only change from the draw with Chelsea.

Junior Stanislas replaced the injured Joshua King in Bournemouth's only change from the draw with Chelsea.

Bournemouth smelt blood and pushed for a second, with Nathan Ake's towering header tipped onto the Liverpool bar by stand-in goalkeeper Adrian, but an injury to Cherries captain Steve Cook swung the momentum in the hosts' favour.

Cook's replacement, Jack Simpson, was caught on the ball by Mane - a costly error which was punished by Salah - who gathered a poor square pass before beating Aaron Ramsdale at his near post.

Image: Sadio Mane celebrates scoring against Bournemouth with Roberto Firmino

Liverpool found their groove and one quickly became two as Virgil van Dijk's long pass released Mane through on goal, and the Senegal international slotted his 18th goal of the season. They could have had a third before the break when Milner volleyed straight at Ramsdale.

Milner, captain in Jordan Henderson's continued absence, prevented Fraser from drawing Bournemouth level with a lob over Adrian at the start of a second period in which Liverpool failed to get going.

Mane rattled the angle of post and bar with a stunning curled shot and Roberto Firmino spurned a glorious late chance to end his Anfield goal drought, but those proved immaterial as the Reds marched on towards their first top-flight crown in three decades.

Stats: Fortress Anfield

Liverpool have now won their last 22 Premier League home games, the longest such winning run in English top-flight history.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 55 Premier League matches at Anfield (W45 D10) - only Chelsea between 2004-2008 (86 games) have had a longer unbeaten run at home in Premier League history.

Since the start of last season, Bournemouth have lost more Premier League away games than any other side (24).

Man of the Match - Sadio Mane

Image: Sadio Mane has had a hand in six goals in his last four Premier League starts against Bournemouth (4 goals, 2 assists).

What's next?

