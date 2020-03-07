Jurgen Klopp takes aim at VAR after Bournemouth opener in Liverpool win

1:40 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praises his side after they came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 and move to within three wins of the Premier League title Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praises his side after they came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 and move to within three wins of the Premier League title

Jurgen Klopp took aim at VAR and admitted celebrating towards the linesman after a controversial opener in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

Liverpool fell behind to Callum Wilson's ninth-minute opener at Anfield but were incensed the goal was allowed to stand even after a VAR review for what appeared a blatant push on Joe Gomez in the build-up.

The Reds would go on to recover before the break through goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, to put a week including back-to-back defeats behind them and move within three wins of the title, but Klopp's frustration was plain to see as he celebrated towards the linesman in front of his dugout when Mane completed the hosts' turnaround.

"To be honest, that happened. I didn't want it, do I want to do it now? No. But in that moment, I just don't understand how it could be a goal," he explained afterwards.

Callum Wilson put Bournemouth ahead after appearing to foul Joe Gomez

"There's situations, we talk about it, but we have to make the decision. It shows the problems in VAR still existing. It's not VAR, the system, it's a human being and the rules. It was a foul. The touch was enough to let Joe struggle, it's a foul, nothing else.

"They score a goal, the ref lets it run, that's why we have VAR so you can have another look. A couple of weeks ago VAR made really tough decisions on one matchday, two different games, Tottenham and City, right, wow. How is that possible that someone sits there and doesn't see it?

"The question is how is it possible you have a look at it and don't say, 'ah yes, that's a foul'. Mike Dean I'm sure sees it's a foul but cannot intervene any more so he says let's go to VAR, and it hides behind the phrase 'not clear and obvious'. It makes no sense, a foul is a foul, no foul is no foul, but if it's that clear, you look at it and say come on.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane completed the turnaround for Liverpool, with the former netting his 70th goal in 100 games

"No one felt confident after that, not the referee, no-one. It was easy to sort with someone sitting in a room who says yes, come on, foul. I understand 100 per cent Bournemouth may see it differently, but it's a clear foul."

Henderson fit for Atletico?

Jordan Henderson limped out of Liverpool's Champions League last-16 first-leg tie with Atletico Madrid a fortnight ago, while Andrew Robertson missed Saturday's win over Bournemouth through a slight injury too.

But Klopp suggested they could be fit for the Reds' return game with Atletico on Wednesday night, with both expected to train in the coming days.

"Robbo should not be a problem, he only missed pretty much today. Henderson was out, I don't know exactly, but I think he will train tomorrow and if that looks good, I have to make decisions, and for sure, some others as well," he said.