Chelsea 4-0 Everton: Carlo Ancelotti's side routed on Stamford Bridge return

A dominant Chelsea thrashed Everton 4-0 in the Premier League on Super Sunday, making it an unhappy return to Stamford Bridge for Carlo Ancelotti.

The Everton boss had never faced Chelsea before in his managerial career and returned to Stamford Bridge for the first time since his sacking from the club in 2011, but it got off to the worst start when Mason Mount produced a fine, swiveled finish in the 14th minute.

Chelsea continued to dominate throughout - with 18-year-old Premier League debutante Billy Gilmour impressing once again - and the hosts doubled their lead seven minutes later as Pedro (21) slotted home.

But the game was ultimately decided just after the break, when Willian (51) and Olivier Giroud (54) hit Everton with two quick goals, leaving Ancelotti and his assistant Duncan Ferguson stoney-faced on the touchline.

Everton have now gone over four years without a Premier League goal at Stamford Bridge and remain in 12th with 37 points. For Chelsea, they have strengthened their grip on fourth place, moving onto 48 points - five ahead of Wolves in fifth place.

How Chelsea routed Everton

Image: Pedro celebrates after his goal at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea dominated the first half and went close early on, but Mount's hooked effort was well stopped as Jordan Pickford leapt across to make the save. However, in the 14th minute, the Everton goalkeeper could not keep out Mount for a second time. It was the Chelsea midfielder who started the move off too, feeding Pedro down the left before receiving the ball back in the middle. He swivelled as he controlled and struck, sending his effort hammering into the bottom corner and beating his England team-mate.

Despite recent criticism, Pickford had a mostly solid first half and the scoreline could have been extended much further without him. He was in action again when Willian burst into the area from the right flank but with no one in support, went for goal himself, only to see his effort pushed away by the Everton goalkeeper at the near post.

Player ratings Chelsea: Kepa (7), Azpilicueta (7), Rudiger (7), Zouma (7), Alonso (7), Barkley (7), Gilmour (8), Mount (8), Willian (8), Giroud (7), Pedro (8).



Subs used: James (6), Anjorin (6), Broja (n/a).



Everton: Pickford (7), Sidibe (6), Keane (6), Holgate (6), Digne (6), Bernard (5), Davies (5), Gomes (5), Sigurdsson (5), Calvert-Lewin (6), Richarlison (6).



Subs used: Walcott (5), Kean (5), Gordon (5).



Man of the match: Billy Gilmour.

But Chelsea did double their lead in the 21st minute. Ross Barkley slotted the ball into the feet of Pedro and the Spaniard burst away from two defenders before hitting home with a decisive finish. There were questions of offside, but he was easily on as the Blues took control of the match.

Everton's best first-half chance came five minutes later, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed by a fraction. Richarlison made a superb steal from the feet of Kurt Zouma before playing in his strike partner on the left. Calvert-Lewin - who had scored in his last three Premier League games - only needed to send the ball around the oncoming Kepa, but could not quite reach the far corner as the ball fizzed past the post.

Team news Chelsea made one change from the side that beat Liverpool in the FA Cup. Mateo Kovacic dropped out with injury and was replaced by Mason Mount. Eighteen-year-old Billy Gilmour started in a second successive game and Kepa retained his place in goal.

Everton made three changes from last Sunday’s draw against Man Utd. Seamus Coleman, Leighton Baines and Theo Walcott dropped out with Djibril Sidibe, Lucas Digne back in the side.

Chelsea sucker-punched Everton twice in three minutes at the start of the second half to put the result beyond doubt. Willian added a sensational third in the 51st minute after Barkley slotted him through at the top of the area. The Brazilian struck from range and found the bottom corner.

And Chelsea made it four not long after from an excellent corner routine as Willian played it short to the impressive Gilmour on the left-hand side before receiving the ball back and fizzing a cross in front of the waiting pack. Giroud got away from his marker, Michael Keane, before sending the ball home with an outstretched foot.

Image: Mason Mount opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 14th minute

Pickford made another sensational stop just before the hour mark. Barkley initially missed a cross into the area as he went down under pressure from Lucas Digne, but the loose ball fell to Pedro on the left-hand side. Looking for his second of the afternoon, he hammered the ball goalwards but the goalkeeper made a leaping save to keep him out.

The comfortable scoreline meant Lampard was able to hand Premier League debuts to two more Chelsea teenagers in the latter stages of the game. Eighteen-year-olds Tino Anjorin and Armando Broja came on in the 71st and 86th minutes respectively, and Anjorin almost nabbed himself a goal. Gilmour burst into the area before slotting the ball across for his teenage team-mate, but Anjorin's first touch was poor as Djibril Sidibe came across to clear.

Man of the match - Billy Gilmour

Image: Billy Gilmour made an impressive Premier League debut for Chelsea

You would never have guessed that Gilmour was 18 and making his Premier League debut, given the maturity of his performance.

He had an incredible pass rate of 92.5 per cent - completing 74 of his 80 passes - and made 72 good passes and crosses, according to Opta stats. He always seemed to have a bit of space around him and at one point, was even pointing to where captain Cesar Azpilcueta should be.

Sky Sports co-commentator Alan Smith said: "Another impressive performance. He hasn't tried to over-complicate but he's always tried to be positive in his passing and progressive - and he's normally found a team-mate, which is a handy habit to have."

Who are Tino Anjorin and Armando Broja? Tino Anjorin joined Chelsea as an U7 and made his senior debut in the 7-1 Carabao Cup win over Grimsby in September. Known for an eye for goal from midfield, the England U19 is stepping up to the Premier League.

Albania U21s forward Armando Broja - who is also eligible for England - has been with Chelsea since U9 level. Mainly a central striker, the 18-year-old, who has FA Youth Cup hat-trick and plenty of schoolboy goals to his name, has a deal running through to June 2022.

Opta stats

Chelsea registered their biggest Premier League victory since a 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town in February 2019.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti suffered his joint-heaviest league defeat as a manager, with this equalling a 4-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid as Real Madrid manager in February 2015.

Everton had just three shots in this match - their fewest in a Premier League game since December 2017 against Liverpool (also three attempts).

What's next?

Chelsea are back on Sky Sports next weekend when they travel to Aston Villa on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm). It's a pretty big one for Everton too next weekend - they host Liverpool in a Merseyside derby, live on Monday Night Football (kick-off 8pm).

Aston Villa

Chelsea Saturday 14th March 5:00pm