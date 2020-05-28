Jean-Philippe Gbamin: Everton midfielder out for six months with Achilles injury

Jean-Philippe Gbamin has only played twice for Everton since signing for the club in August 2019

Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has suffered another injury blow and will be out for at least six more months.

The 24-year-old suffered a non-contact Achilles injury in training and will not be available for the rest of the season.

Everton signed the Ivorian from Mainz for £25m last summer, but he has made only two appearances for the club so far after picking up a thigh injury in August which has seen him undergo two operations.

Everton are currently 12th in the Premier League table, with the action looking set to resume on June 17.

