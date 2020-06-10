Theo Walcott to miss Premier League restart for Everton after surgery

Theo Walcott will miss Everton's derby clash with Liverpool

Everton forward Theo Walcott will miss the restart to the Premier League season after undergoing abdominal surgery.

The 31-year-old had an operation on Monday evening, having developed symptoms following a return to training with the club as they prepare to face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on June 21- live on Sky Sports.

Walcott will now work with the club's medical team and is expected to make a return to training in four weeks.

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has welcomed the news that the Merseyside derby will go ahead at Goodison Park, rather than at a neutral venue.

The former Arsenal player, who joined Everton for £20m in January 2018, had played 25 times in all competitions this season before the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, midfielder Andre Gomes picked up a slight knock in training but is expected to return to training next week.

Jean-Phillipe Gbamim and Yerry Mina have both been ruled out with injuries since the Premier League club's return to training.