Theo Walcott to miss Premier League restart for Everton after surgery
Watch Merseyside derby live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick; Liverpool could win Premier League title at Goodison Park if Arsenal beat Manchester City on June 17
By Alan Myers, Sky Sports News reporter
Last Updated: 10/06/20 3:26pm
Everton forward Theo Walcott will miss the restart to the Premier League season after undergoing abdominal surgery.
The 31-year-old had an operation on Monday evening, having developed symptoms following a return to training with the club as they prepare to face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on June 21- live on Sky Sports.
Everton vs Liverpool
June 21, 2020, 6:00pm
Live on
Walcott will now work with the club's medical team and is expected to make a return to training in four weeks.
The former Arsenal player, who joined Everton for £20m in January 2018, had played 25 times in all competitions this season before the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, midfielder Andre Gomes picked up a slight knock in training but is expected to return to training next week.
£18 Premier League and Football channel offer
Watch 39 Premier League & 45 EFL games exclusively live on Sky Sports
Jean-Phillipe Gbamim and Yerry Mina have both been ruled out with injuries since the Premier League club's return to training.