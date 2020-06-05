Everton fixtures: Kick-off times and dates
The details of Everton's first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed.
Everton's first game following the restart is the Merseyside derby against Liverpool, live on Sky Sports, with the venue still to be confirmed.
The game will be broadcast free to air. The Toffees also host Leicester live on Sky Sports on Wednesday 1 July at 6pm.
Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
EVERTON'S CONFIRMED PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART DATES
Sunday June 21
Everton vs Liverpool
Kick-Off: 7pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick
Wednesday June 24
Norwich vs Everton
Kick-Off: 6pm
Wednesday July 1
Everton vs Leicester
Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports
Everton fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Tottenham vs Everton
Everton vs Southampton
Wolves vs Everton
Everton vs Aston Villa
Sheffield United vs Everton
Everton vs Bournemouth