Everton fixtures: Kick-off times and dates

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

The details of Everton's first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed.

Everton's first game following the restart is the Merseyside derby against Liverpool, live on Sky Sports, with the venue still to be confirmed.

The game will be broadcast free to air. The Toffees also host Leicester live on Sky Sports on Wednesday 1 July at 6pm.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

Sunday June 21

Everton vs Liverpool

Kick-Off: 7pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Wednesday June 24

Norwich vs Everton

Kick-Off: 6pm

Wednesday July 1

Everton vs Leicester

Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports

Tottenham vs Everton

Everton vs Southampton

Wolves vs Everton

Everton vs Aston Villa

Sheffield United vs Everton

Everton vs Bournemouth