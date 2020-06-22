Seamus Coleman: Having Carlo Ancelotti as Everton boss means players are fighting for their futures

Everton captain Seamus Coleman believes the squad are playing for their futures under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The goalless draw in the Merseyside derby at home to Liverpool highlighted some of the improvements the Italian has made since taking over in December but that will not be enough to prevent some changes being made.

Midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, a £20m signing from Manchester United in January 2017, looks like being one of the first to leave as he is close to joining Nice in a cut-price deal after holding talks with the Ligue 1 club over the weekend.

Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg will also be leaving Goodison Park at the end of the season to rejoin Ajax.

But Coleman believes all the remaining players have to raise their games with a three-time Champions League winner at the helm.

"We have to realise at this club, we have a world-class manager and as players we are fighting for our futures," he told EvertonTV.

"He is new to the job and I am sure he will want to be putting his stamp on things.

"I want this club to be successful, we all need to be pushing in the right direction and giving everything we have to be part of this team going forward.

"[Competing with the division's strongest teams] can't be something that just happens in periods.

"We need to build a culture, demanding from each other in training."