Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin close to Nice move

Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin is moving closer to a Goodison Park exit after passing a medical at French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

The 30-year-old midfielder, set to enter the final 12 months of his contract, has been in the south of France this weekend to finalise the move.

Nice director of football Julien Fournier told French media: "He should sign on Monday. He has passed his medical. We are waiting for Everton's signature."

Schneiderlin joined the Toffees from Manchester United in a £24m deal in January 2017 but has struggled at Goodison Park, making only 18 appearances this season before suffering a knee injury in February which required surgery.

Although the French league was prematurely ended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Frenchman will still have to wait until the end of the Premier League season on July 26 to make the move official.

In total, Schneiderlin has made 73 Everton appearances in the Premier League, scoring just once and receiving three red cards.