Leighton Baines to stay at Everton until season end; Oumar Niasse to leave

Leighton Baines has been at Everton since 2007

Everton have agreed a short-term deal to keep Leighton Baines for the remainder of the season and have also offered the left-back an additional 12-month contract extension.

Right-back Djibril Sidibe, who is on loan from Monaco, will also remain at Goodison Park until the end of the campaign after the two clubs agreed to extend his stay on Merseyside.

Everton will also keep goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg until the end of this season, before he returns to the Netherlands to play for Ajax.

Meanwhile, Oumar Niasse, Cuco Martina and Luke Garbutt will all leave Everton at the end of June when their contracts expire.

Djibril Sidibe has spent the season at Everton on loan from Monaco

A club statement said: "Everton can confirm Oumar Niasse, Cuco Martina and Luke Garbutt will leave the Club when their current contracts expire at the end of the month.

"Leighton Baines has agreed a short-term deal to continue playing for Everton until the end of this season, while the long-serving left-back has also been offered a one-year contract for 2020/21.

"As reported earlier this week, Maarten Stekelenburg will depart the Blues when his deal runs out at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, with the Dutch keeper returning to former club Ajax.

"Djibril Sidibe has also signed an extension to his loan deal from Monaco to remain with the Club until the end of the season.

"In the Under-23s squad, Morgan Feeney, Alex Denny, Matty Foulds, Manasse Mampala and Korede Adedoyin have all been released, and Kieran Phillips will leave the Club when he has completed the 2019/20 season on loan at Huddersfield Town.

"Nathangelo Markelo and Con Ouzounidis have been offered new Everton deals.

"Everton wishes to thank all departing players for their contribution throughout their time at the Club."