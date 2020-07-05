Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton preview, team news, prediction, kick-off

Watch Tottenham vs Everton live on Sky Sports Premier League or Main Event from 7.30pm on Monday; Kick-off is 8pm

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Tottenham vs Everton in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Dele Alli is a doubt for Tottenham's Premier League match with Everton on Monday after sustaining a hamstring injury in training.

The England international, who has a history of such problems, sustained the issue on Saturday, but Jose Mourinho does not know if he will be fit.

"Something today in training with Dele Alli," Mourinho said. "I don't think it's big. I don't really know what it is.

"Hamstring, which is something he's had problems with in the past, even in this season, and is always something that makes the medical department think about it."

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is confident Richarlison will be fit for Monday's game. The Brazil forward, having scored the opener, hobbled off in the second half of Wednesday's 2-1 win over Leicester with an ankle problem.

Ancelotti said on Friday: "Richarlison didn't train today, but I think he will be able to train tomorrow and is not going to have any problem to play on Monday.

"I think he will be fine. He has to train tomorrow and Sunday but I think he is recovering well from the knock."

Djibril Sidibe (ankle) is available to return to action, but Theo Walcott (chest) remains sidelined, as does Fabian Delph (muscle strain).

How to follow

Tottenham vs Everton Live on

Follow the match on Sky Sports Premier League without crowd noise and Sky Sports Main Event with crowd noise from 7.30pm; kick-off 8pm. Also keep up-to-date in our dedicated live blog with in-game clips, as well as highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

64 live games on Sky Sports

25 games to be made freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations to enhance fan experience

Watch 39 Premier League & 45 EFL games exclusively live

Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have also launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.

Charlie's prediction

Tottenham should have had an equaliser at Sheffield United, but at the same time they were well beaten. I have said the same thing. Why have Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld resigned when Jose Mourinho doesn't fancy them?

What is the full-back situation? Serge Aurier is a liability but is strong going forwards. Mauricio Pochettino used to chop and change his full-backs most weeks. Ben Davies has been playing but struggles defensively, and he was taken off at Bramall Lane. Tanguy Ndombele was put on when it was an embarrassing scoreline too, so he looks out of favour.

Harry Kane nicked a goal but is suffering at the minute. Lucas Moura is not the same threat and Heung-Min Son looked out of sorts too. It looks confused. Dele Alli cannot get in the team now either. Maybe the shape is too rigid.

Mourinho is picking the same team but they are making the same mistakes. The centre-backs are struggling and so are the protectors in midfield. Giovani Lo Celso looks good on the ball but is he defensively good? No. They are not understanding what is being asked of them.

The opposite has happened to Everton. It will be a struggle for Richarlison to make this one, but he has played beautifully for Carlo Ancelotti. Jordan Pickford got away with another one and one day he will get punished again.

Defensively, Everton have improved but they are still not as good as what they should be. Michael Keane is getting back to some decent form but is still not consistent enough. On the other side, they are strong going forwards. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a handful, while Gylfi Sigurdsson is a decent footballer and a creative spark in midfield.

If there was no trophy in the current season for Tottenham or a chance of making the top four, I imagined Jose would move on. All of a sudden they are in ninth place. If they don't win, Mourinho is not going to be under pressure, but if he does not get the right response, he will say that it isn't working for him or the team and potentially agree to go separate ways, and that is where Tottenham are stuck at the moment.

He looks a lonely figure, and I do not see Tottenham winning here either. Everton improved massively and I see them nicking a point here in a score draw.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

