Everton's Bernard says psychologist has helped after anxiety attack

Everton forward Bernard says he has been seeing a psychologist for the past year after suffering an anxiety attack.

The Brazilian says he sought help after being concerned by a number of symptoms, including blurred vision.

"I've been having therapy for the past year, I see a psychologist," he told evertontv.

"It's not something I previously stigmatised, but I never thought I would require this type of treatment.

"I've never publicly spoken to anyone about this. I think it would be good for this to be seen as a way of helping people to go to see a psychologist or psychiatrist.

"I had an anxiety attack a year ago, the psychologist really helped with this, the other professionals involved helped me a lot as well.

"I sought help as I genuinely needed it. I'm stronger in all areas and have become a better person, more positive and more confident."