Everton News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Everton's Bernard says psychologist has helped after anxiety attack

"I've never publicly spoken to anyone about this. I think it would be good for this to be seen as a way of helping people to go to see a psychologist or psychiatrist."

Last Updated: 04/07/20 12:45pm

Everton forward Bernard had an anxiety attack last year
Everton forward Bernard had an anxiety attack last year

Everton forward Bernard says he has been seeing a psychologist for the past year after suffering an anxiety attack.

The Brazilian says he sought help after being concerned by a number of symptoms, including blurred vision.

"I've been having therapy for the past year, I see a psychologist," he told evertontv.

"It's not something I previously stigmatised, but I never thought I would require this type of treatment.

"I've never publicly spoken to anyone about this. I think it would be good for this to be seen as a way of helping people to go to see a psychologist or psychiatrist.

Also See:

"I had an anxiety attack a year ago, the psychologist really helped with this, the other professionals involved helped me a lot as well.

"I sought help as I genuinely needed it. I'm stronger in all areas and have become a better person, more positive and more confident."

Super 6: Three on the spin for Man Utd

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for a sixth time this season on Saturday. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK