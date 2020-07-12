Seamus Coleman blasts Everton's desire, commitment and attitude; Carlo Ancelotti agrees

2:41 Everton captain Seamus Coleman said that his team did not have the correct desire or attitude and deserved to lose against Wolves. Everton captain Seamus Coleman said that his team did not have the correct desire or attitude and deserved to lose against Wolves.

Seamus Coleman gave a frank and outspoken assessment of Everton's performance at Wolves, criticising the players' desire, commitment and attitude.

Wolves brushed aside Everton 3-0 at Molineux on Sunday with the visitors failing to compete with their opponents for large periods to the extent they only had one touch in the opposition box in the first 60 minutes of play.

The Toffees remain 11th in the Premier League having won two of their last nine games and with little hope of making a late push for Europe.

"It was shocking, really, really bad," Coleman told Sky Sports.

"No hiding places. They were better all over the pitch.

"We need to ask some serious questions of ourselves. We can all play bad, misplace passes but when the attitude isn't there and the desire isn't there. We got beaten by the better team.

"Maybe we're not where we think are - we're 11th in the table for a reason. As individuals and as a club we expect better. We need to dig in - myself included - as that won't be good enough for this manager. And is most certainly not good enough for this football club with the way I've been brought up through this football club.

"Quality-wise we've got good players but the attitude and desire wasn't there today. We need to have more commitment on daily basis and really come together.

"That won't be good enough for this manager. If we're not giving our all then that will be that, see you later. He's not going to put up with performances like this. As a team we need to be better. And ask ourselves if we're good enough to play for this football club.

"He's a top manager. We can't keep hiding behind managers. We've hid behind managers for long enough."

Ancelotti: It was unacceptable

3:14 Carlo Ancelotti agrees with his captain Seamus Coleman that the attitude of the team wasn't acceptable in their 3-0 defeat against Wolves. Carlo Ancelotti agrees with his captain Seamus Coleman that the attitude of the team wasn't acceptable in their 3-0 defeat against Wolves.

An equally frustrated Carlo Ancelotti agreed with Coleman's words: "The attitude of the team wasn't good. It's good to hear the captain taking responsibility.

"It was a really frustrating day and performance. The spirit of the team was unacceptable.

"There are some excuses but I don't want to have excuses, the performance was not acceptable. I spoke to the players and we have to prepare and work differently and have a different attitude.

"I don't want to talk individually about every single player. I said to them this attitude is not acceptable for me and we have to change immediately. I want to see a different spirit.

"If I have to be honest, in some games the spirit was really good. Liverpool, Norwich, Leicester. It's difficult to accept for this reason because this team has a fighting spirit."