Jeremie Boga: Everton face competition to sign former Chelsea winger

Everton are facing stiff competition from clubs in Italy and Germany to sign former Chelsea winger Jeremie Boga.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti was interested in signing the Sassuolo winger during his time at Napoli, who, under Gennaro Gattuso, remain keen to sign the 23-year old.

Boga has impressed in Italy, scoring 11 goals in 34 league appearances this season and it is thought Sassuolo will be looking for a fee in excess of £35m for a player who joined in 2018 for just £3.5m - and has two years left on his present deal.

German clubs Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen have both held early talks over a potential deal for Boga

Sassuolo have recently agreed a deal with Chelsea to cancel their buy-back clause, which would have allowed Frank Lampard to re-sign their former academy player for around £13m.

Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen have both held preliminary discussions over a possible deal for the Ivory Coast international.

Both clubs may soon be looking to fill the vacancies left if, as expected, Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz head to the Premier League.

Born in Marseille, Boga enjoyed loan spells in La Liga (Granada), Ligue 1 (Rennes) and in the Championship (with Birmingham) before moving to Serie A.

