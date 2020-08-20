Everton fixtures: Premier League 2020/21

Everton will begin their 2020/21 Premier League season with a trip to face Tottenham while the first Merseyside derby of the new campaign takes place at Goodison on October 17.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will be looking to improve on finishing 12th last term, and they will hope to get off to a fast start with West Brom the visitors in their first home game on September 19 followed by a trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on September 26.

There is not the daunting run of fixtures Everton had to negotiate twice during 2019/20 with Manchester United's visit to Goodison on November 7 the only other fixture against a top-half side from last season in the opening 10 games.

Everton finished 12th during the 2019/20 Premier League season

Sheffield United at Bramall Lane awaits on Boxing Day while the New Year kicks off with West Ham the visitors on January 2.

The return derby is at Anfield on February 20 while Everton finish the season with a trip to the Etihad to take on Manchester City on May 23.

September

12: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

19: West Brom (h)

26: Crystal Palace (a)

October

3: Brighton (h)

17: Liverpool (h)

24: Southampton (a)

31: Newcastle United (a)

November

7: Manchester United (h)

21: Fulham (a)

28: Leeds United (h)

December

5: Burnley (a)

12: Chelsea (h)

15: Leicester City (a)

19: Arsenal (h)

26: Sheffield United (a)

28: Manchester City (h)

January

2: West Ham (h)

12: Wolves (a)

16: Aston Villa (a)

26: Leicester City (h)

30: Newcastle United (h)

February

2: Leeds (a)

6: Manchester United (a)

13: Fulham (h)

20: Liverpool (a)

27: Southampton (h)

March

6: Chelsea (a)

13: Burnley (h)

20: West Brom (a)

April

3: Crystal Palace (h)

10: Brighton (a)

17: Tottenham (h)

24: Arsenal (a)

May

1: Aston Villa (h)

8: West Ham (a)

11: Sheffield United (h)

15: Wolves (h)

23: Manchester City (a)

The Premier League has revealed the 2020/21 season will start on Saturday September 12.

The season is scheduled to finish on Sunday May 23, 2021 - just 19 days before the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament kicks off.

The transfer window opened on Monday July 27 and will close on Monday October 5 at 11pm. An additional domestic-only window will run from October 5 to 5pm on October 16 but Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs.

