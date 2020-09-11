Leighton Baines returns to Everton in coaching role following retirement

Leighton Baines retired from playing at the end of last season

Former Everton defender Leighton Baines has returned to the club in a coaching role following his retirement at the end of last season.

The Toffees' former left-back has been appointed the club's first professional development coach working with young first-team players as well as the U23s and U18s.

"I'm really pleased to be back and to be part of this exciting new structure," said Baines.

"While our development pathway is already highly respected, it has been very clear to me that there is a shared ambition here to develop and improve this even further, and I'm hugely excited to have the opportunity to play a part in this."

Another former player David Unsworth has had his role extended to incorporate director of academy, along with his U23 coaching position.

David Unsworth's responsibilities have been increased at Everton

"David's credentials as a coach are first class and we all know this is matched by his passion for the club," said director of football Marcel Brands.

"Adding Leighton and his knowledge into that structure will be very valuable to us.

"He is taking up a new and important role which he has helped design based on his recent perspective and tremendous experience as a player."

