Jordan Pickford: Everton goalkeeper backed by Neville Southall amid poor form

Jordan Pickford has received public backing from Everton goalkeeping great Neville Southall following his continued poor form.

Pickford was one of the stars of England's run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals but has been struggling for over a year, with another error leading to a Brighton goal in Everton's victory over the Seagulls last weekend.

The 26-year-old was also at fault for both of Fleetwood's goals in Everton's Carabao Cup win at the League One side last month, and the pressure was further increased on Pickford when the Toffees signed Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen on loan on Deadline Day.

Image: Neville Southall won the First Division and the FA Cup twice with Everton, as well as the European Cup Winners' Cup

Both Carlo Ancelotti and his predecessor, Marco Silva, have been forced to field questions over Pickford's form, but Southall believes the seriousness of his errors has been blown out of proportion.

Southall - who won five major trophies during a 17-year spell at Everton - told Sky Sports News: "I think he's had probably three bad minutes in six months - if [that].

"His mistakes aren't killing us - I think that's a good thing - and I think once he finds his form, we'll be flying.

"There'll be a time when we have that little bump in the road and maybe we'll have to rely on him. Maybe people will have to change their opinions.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's win against Brighton in the Premier League

"But I do think, if Mr Ancelotti wants to play you, you must be half-decent. If his job was on the line, there'd be a taxi outside Goodison tomorrow."

