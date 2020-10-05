Premier League transfers: Spending breakdown after Deadline Day

How much did Premier League clubs spend on transfers during the first round of the summer window? We crunch the numbers...

Premier League clubs have splashed around £1.24bn on 105 permanent signings during the summer transfer window - but how much did your team spend?

The total expenditure was £160m shy of last summer's total and produced an £885m net spend after teams recouped around £355m on player sales.

There will be an additional domestic window between Premier League and EFL clubs from October 5-16, so those sums are expected to shift slightly.

Chelsea made the most expensive acquisition during the main window, with Kai Havertz costing £75.8m from Bayer Leverkusen, while Ben Chilwell (£50m) and Timo Werner (£45m) were also among the most pricey acquisitions.

Three Manchester City recruits notably dented the club's coffers: Ruben Dias (£65m), Nathan Ake (£41m) and Ferran Torres (£37m). On the red side of Manchester, Donny van de Beek's £39m fee ranked as the eighth most expensive.

Liverpool splashed a hefty £45m on prising Diogo Jota from Wolves, while Nuno Espirito Santos' side reinvested that income and more on Nelson Semedo (£36.8m) and Fabio Silva (£35m).

Arsenal triggered Thomas Partey's £45m release fee on Deadline Day, with another 34 players signed for Premier League clubs with fees of £10m or more, only 19 cost seven-digit sums or less and 42 were picked up on a free transfer.

SPENDING

Chelsea were the runaway spenders with cheques shelled out for the sum of £226.1m - more than Burnley, Brighton, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Fulham, West Brom, Southampton, Newcastle and Leicester spent combined.

Manchester City's £147m outlay was spent primarily on defenders in an attempt to fix rearguard issues, while Aston Villa shelled out £85m to avoid another relegation fight and battle among the higher rungs of the league table this term.

Leeds (£84.5m), Wolves (£83.6m), Liverpool (81.7m) and Arsenal (£81.5m) were the next biggest spenders, followed by Everton (£65m), Tottenham (£62m), Manchester United (£54.4m), Sheffield United (£53m) and Leicester (£51.5m).

At the other end of the scale, Burnley only snapped up Dale Stephens for an undisclosed fee, while Brighton (£4.4m), West Ham, Crystal Palace (both £20m), Fulham (£23m) and West Brom (£27.3m) were also among the lowest spenders.

SELLING

Wolves replenished the club's coffers with a league-topping £76m from player sales - from Jota (£45m), Helder Costa (£16m) and Matt Doherty (£15m).

Manchester City were also busy offloading stars to balance the books, recouping £70.5m, followed by Leicester (£51.7m), Liverpool (£33.5m), West Ham (£29m) and Southampton (£21m).

Meanwhile, seven clubs did not receive a penny from outgoings, including Aston Villa, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leeds, Newcastle and Sheffield United.

NET SPEND

Here's where it matters: what was the final net spend after factoring incomings and outgoings?

Unsurprisingly, Frank Lampard's side sit top with a phenomenal expenditure of £212.6m. Aston Villa, the next biggest spenders, sit £128m shy on £85m.

Leeds ranked third with a net spend of £84.5m, followed by Manchester CIty (£78.5m), Arsenal (£64.5m), Everton (£63m), Sheffield United (£53m), Tottenham (£50m), Liverpool (£48.2m), Manchester United (£36.4m), Newcastle (£35m) and West Brom (26.3m).

Wolves almost balanced their books - despite expensive acquisitions - with a net spend of only £7.6m, while Southampton (£13.9m), Crystal Palace (£20m) and Fulham (£23m) were also close to net zero.

Three clubs actually recorded a profit from transfer dealings: West Ham (£9m), Brighton (£5.6m) and Leicester (£150,000).

TOTAL TRANSFERS

Leeds welcomed a league-topping 11 permanent recruits through their doors during the window, while Brighton, Arsenal (both nine), Sheffield United and Chelsea (both seven) also drafted numerous new faces.

Fulham were the most active in the loan market, signing six players on temporary deals: Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Joachim Andersen, Ademola Lookman, Ola Aina, Alphonse Areola and Mario Lemina.

In terms of outgoing loans, Chelsea were once again the busiest, shipping out 19 players to gain experience elsewhere, followed by Brighton, Arsenal (both 11) and Manchester United (eight).

For permanent departures, Aston Villa signed away a league-topping 16 players, with Everton (15) and Manchester United (12) also clearing out their squads more than most.

ALL INCOMINGS

ALL OUTGOINGS