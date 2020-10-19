Merseyside Police investigate offensive tweets aimed at two Everton players

Merseyside Police are investigating a number of offensive posts on Twitter aimed at two Everton players.

The investigation comes after last weekend's incident-packed Merseyside derby, which saw Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk injured during a collision with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Van Dijk is set to undergo knee surgery after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage, while Pickford - whose challenge was deemed not worthy of a red card - has escaped FA disciplinary action.

Everton forward Richarlison was also sent off late in the 2-2 draw for a wild challenge on Thiago.

In a statement, a Merseyside Police spokesperson said: "We are currently investigating a number of offensive Tweets made in relation to two Everton footballers.



"The language used in the Tweets is totally unacceptable and we are taking the reports extremely seriously.



"Those who use the internet to target others, and who commit criminal offences such as making threats or committing a hate crime in doing so, are not beyond the law.



"Detectives are making enquiries to identify the individuals who posted the Tweets and where we identify offences we will take action to bring those responsible to justice."

