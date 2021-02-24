Lucas Digne: Everton defender extends contract until 2025

Lucas Digne has signed a new contract at Everton until June 2025.

The France left-back says Everton's "big ambition" and with the "love supporters show me every day" made him decide to commit his long-term future to the club.

Digne joined the Toffees from Barcelona in 2018 and in 97 Everton appearances has directly contributed to 24 goals, scoring five and assisting a further 19. He was named the club's player of the year in his debut season.

The former Paris Saint-Germain defender says he now wants to help Carlo Ancelotti's side pursue European qualification.

"The fans made me feel at home from the beginning, they showed me big love and created a song for me," Digne told evertontv.

"It is something I really appreciate and it is very important for me to keep the stability.

"We have a big project with the club and can reach something very good at the end of this season and for the next few years. I want to play in Europe and Everton is the best place to do that.

"I have seen the progress every year since joining the club, we are building a strong team. When you sign for Everton, it is like an amazing wedding.

"You just have to do your best every day to show Evertonians the love you have for them. That is what I do.

"I want to show them what they give me and it is just amazing. It was clear in my mind that I want to continue with Everton."

After missing seven matches following an ankle ligament injury sustained in November, Digne has been ever-present since, filling a variety of positions for Ancelotti.

"All the team improved this season because we are stronger than last year," said Digne.

"Offensively and defensively, I worked a lot tactically with the manager. I played in different positions - I can adapt and I think I improved a lot this season.

"He [Ancelotti] won three Champions Leagues, he has this winning mentality. He has the experience. He knows when he can relax the group, when he can push us. He is the perfect coach for us."