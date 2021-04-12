Everton's Jean-Philippe Gbamin injured again after just 11 minutes of football since 20-month absence

Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has suffered another injury blow having only just returned from 20 months out with Achilles and hamstring injuries.

The summer 2019 signing from Mainz will have a scan on a contact knee injury sustained in training - and will miss Monday Night Football's clash with Brighton - after playing just 11 minutes of football since his comeback.

Gbamin came on as a sub against Crystal Palace just over a week ago - only his third appearance in a blue shirt - having not played since August 2019 against Watford.

He had described his lengthy ordeal to the Everton faithful over the weekend, telling the club's media department he was eager to help the team and restore his Toffees career.

"(Manager Carlo Ancelotti and I) were speaking about this not a long time ago, and he told me as a player he had two years not playing because of his knee, so to not keep my head down and to work hard to come back," he said.

2:09 Simon Francis and David James join the Football Show to debate whether Everton have the quality to secure Champions League qualification this season.

"And after this, everything will make you stronger because you see life and football differently after, and you work hard and after serious your career can only (improve).

"I think I can offer something to the team, and we have great players, so if I can be part of this team it will be amazing. So I will give everything on the pitch. This is what I will do now.

"For the short-term, I want to help the team as much as I can. I want to have some game-time, and feel more ready to play, and maybe play 90 minutes.

"I still have three years left on my contract. I want to take part in the history of Everton. Now I'm focused on the game and I will work hard for any occasion."

But Gbamin now faces another spell out as he awaits to undergo a scan in London on Tuesday.