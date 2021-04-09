Brighton vs Everton preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Everton in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

Brighton defenders Adam Webster and Dan Burn have returned to training and could be in contention to face Everton in the Premier League on Monday evening.

Webster has been absent for two months due to an ankle injury, while Burn has not featured since being substituted because of a tight hamstring in the win at Southampton on March 14.

Percy Tau is available after missing last weekend's defeat at Manchester United having been forced to quarantine following international duty with South Africa but fellow striker Aaron Connolly (foot) is doubtful, while Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) and Solly March (knee) remain out.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, sidelined of late by an abdominal injury, is back in training but Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti on Friday said he thought the England international was "not 100 per cent" and that "we don't want to take a risk for this game".

Andre Gomes is ruled out because of the hamstring injury he sustained in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Allan could return to action after missing that match through injury, and winger Alex Iwobi is definitely available again having also not been fit for the Palace contest, while Abdoulaye Doucoure, Fabian Delph and Bernard continue their recoveries.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Everton Monday 12th April 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

Jones Knows prediction

Those that base their betting decisions purely on the expected goals model should be having a large wager on a Brighton win here, although they won't be getting much juice in terms of price with Brighton well-backed in the market at 5/4 with Sky Bet. When calculating expected goals minus expected goals against, Brighton come out with a +15.5 ratio this season while Everton, despite being on the cusp of European qualification, have a habit of labouring when it comes to xG, posting a -3.08 ratio using the same formula.

Although factoring key performance metrics is a big part of my analysis process, sometimes the market moves far too in favour of teams like Brighton that post extremely positive data. That's happened here. Everton, at 23/10 with Sky Bet, look worth chancing to take maximum points. Carlo Ancelotti's team are expertly organised in defence and despite not creating many chances, they know how to play away from Goodison Park, winning seven of their last 10 Premier League games on the road.

If you throw in Richarlison, who has scored six in his last 10 matches and was unlucky not to net vs Crystal Palace, to find the net into the betting mix, you build yourself a lovely 11/2 with Sky Bet to attack.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2

BETTING ANGLE: Richarlison to score and Everton to win (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Brighton are unbeaten in all three home Premier League matches against Everton (W2 D1), last losing at home to the Toffees in the top-flight in 1982-83.

The home team has won six of the seven Premier League meetings between Brighton and Everton since a 1-1 draw in October 2017.

Brighton have won none of their nine Premier League games played on Mondays (D6 L3) - only three clubs have played more games on a specific day of the week in the competition without ever winning; West Brom on Tuesday (32), Norwich on Tuesday (14) and Hull on Monday (10).

Brighton have won two of their last five Premier League home games (D1 L2), as many as they had in their previous 23 at the Amex Stadium. The Seagulls are looking to pick up back-to-back home league wins for the first time since a run of three in November 2019, the second of which was against Everton.

Everton lost their last Premier League away game 0-2 against Chelsea, ending a run of nine games without defeat on the road (W7 D2).

Brighton have dropped more points from winning positions than any other side in the Premier League this season coming into this round of games (20), with the Seagulls losing against Man Utd having opened the scoring last time out.

